The former Red Bull Racing team principal will appear in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth in late February and early March, delivering a live interview and fan Q&A-format show billed as A Special Evening with Christian Horner.

The tour comes less than a year after Horner’s shock departure from Red Bull, ending a 20-year tenure at the helm of one of Formula 1’s most successful teams.

The events will see Horner speak publicly and in-depth for the first time in Australia about his career at the top of F1, providing insight into the pressure, politics and defining moments of his time in the sport.

Under his leadership, Red Bull rose from midfield newcomer to dominant force, winning eight drivers’ championships and six constructors’ titles, including a record-breaking 2023 season with 21 wins from 22 races.

“These shows are an exciting opportunity for me to unpack my career so far and provide insights and perspectives on the cusp of another exciting F1 championship,” Horner said.

“Formula 1 is an extraordinary world but it’s also unforgiving and all-encompassing.

“I’m privileged to have spent a large part of my life in the centre of that furnace and I’m looking forward to sharing and reflecting on some of the big moments that have shaped who I am today.”

President and CEO of the tour’s operator DAINTY, Paul Dainty, said the tour would offer rare access to one of the sport’s most influential figures.

“Christian is a fascinating character who commands respect and attention,” he said.

“His intensity, passion and unwavering drive for success have not only influenced the sport itself but changed the way we perceive it.

“These shows will offer racing fanatics and sports fans unprecedented access and exclusivity to one of the sharpest and most talked-about figures in world sport.”

Horner’s visit comes amid ongoing speculation about his future in F1 following his sacking from Red Bull in July last year.

Since formally departing the team after a contract settlement, the 52-year-old has been linked with potential roles at several teams, including Alpine, Aston Martin and Cadillac, as well as holding exploratory talks elsewhere.

While no return has been confirmed, Horner remains free to take up a new position after his Red Bull contract officially ended in September last year.

The tour begins in Melbourne at Hamer Hall on Tuesday, February 24, before moving to Sydney’s ICC Theatre on Thursday, February 26, and concluding in Perth at the Riverside Theatre on Monday, March 2.

All three dates fall in the build-up to the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park, which opens the 2026 F1 season on March 8.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale via a DAINTY pre-sale from 12pm local time on Tuesday, January 27, with general public tickets and VIP packages available from 12pm local time on Thursday, January 29 through Ticketek.