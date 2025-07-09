Laurent Mekies will take Horner’s place as Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal.

“We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years,” said Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff.

“With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.

“Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”

Alan Permane will be promoted to team principal at the sister team Racing Bull having been its racing director.

“The last year and a half has been an absolute privilege to lead the team with Peter,” said Laurent Mekies said.

Click here for a chance to win a Tundra and New Age Caravan valued at $285,000 with the NTI MND Research Raffle. Drawn 13th July

“It has been an amazing adventure to contribute to the birth of Racing Bulls together with all our talented people.

“The spirit of the whole team is incredible, and I strongly believe that this is just the beginning. Alan is the perfect man to take over now and continue our path.

“He knows the team inside out and has always been an important pillar of our early successes.”

Alan Permane added: “I feel very honoured to take on the role as Team Principal and would like to thank Oliver and Helmut for the trust they have shown in me.

“I am looking forward to working with Peter to continue the good work that both him and Laurent have done in taking this team forward.

“This is a new challenge for me, but I know that I can count on the support of everyone within them.”

More to come.