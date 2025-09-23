Having been sacked as head of Red Bull Racing back in July, Horner’s departure from the business is now official, thanks to his contract being settled.

The matter was complicated by the fact that he was contracted until 2030 in senior roles across Red Bull Racing, Red Bull Advanced Technology, and Red Bull Powertrains.

Several outlets have reported the split could have cost Red Bull anywhere from 50 million GBP ($100 million AUD) to 80 million GBP ($160 million AUD).

Another caveat was that he could return to the F1 paddock with another team as soon as next year with no non-compete caveat.

None of those details has been officially released, though, with a statement from the team simply outlining that the Horner has now left the business.

“We would like to thank Christian for his exceptional work over the last 20 years,” said Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull’s CEO of Corporate Projects and Investments.

“With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1. Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”

Horner was quoted as saying: “Leading Red Bull Racing has been an honour and privilege.

“When we started in 2005, none of us could have imagined the journey ahead — the championships, the races, the people, the memories. I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved as a team breaking records and reaching heights no-one would ever believe were possible and I will forever carry that with me.

“However for me my biggest satisfaction has been assembling and leading the most amazing group of talented and driven individuals and seeing them flourish as a subsidiary of an energy drinks company and seeing them take on and beat some of the biggest automotive brands in the world.

“I wish Laurent [Mekies], Max [Verstappen], Yuki [Tsunoda] and all of the Red Bull Technology Group the very best for the future. I am confident they will, as ever, deliver success on the track, for our fans, and continue to push to the maximum and I look forward to seeing the first Red Bull / Ford engine in the back of RB22 next year as well as the exciting RB17.

“I would like to thank our incredible sponsors and partners for their unwavering support who have played a key role in all our success.

“I would like to say a big thank you to the fans for their ongoing belief and without whom there would be no Formula 1.

“Racing aside, I would also like to thank the shareholders, the late Dietrich Mateschitz for the opportunity he gave me as a 31-year-old, Mark Mateschitz and Saravoot Yoovidhya and finally Chalerm and Daranee Yoovidhya for their friendship and commitment during my time at Red Bull as well as Oliver Mintzlaff and the Board for their guidance.”