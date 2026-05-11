The 24-year-old SuperUtes regular drove one of Image Racing’s ex-Stone Brothers Racing FG Falcons at Winton last week.

It was a chance to learn the basics of the Supercars driving style before his single test day at the end of the month in the ZB Commodore leased from Image for Darwin.

Johnson recently announced a two-round campaign with Apogee Motorsport that features his home round in Darwin and November’s Adelaide Grand Final.

The Falcon driven by Johnson at Winton was the final SBR car of the Project Blueprint era and is presented as raced by Tim Slade in 2012.

“The biggest challenge is just really learning how far I can lean on the tyre,” said Johnson of his test in the FG Falcon.

“There’s a huge difference between the tyre we run in the Ute [and] the tyre on the Supercar, being a slick.

“It’s just seeing how I can jump on the throttle, stop it under brakes and just lean on that tyre.”

Apogee Motorsport fields cars in SuperUtes, the Toyota GR Cup and Scholarship Series, and plans to enter Super2 full-time in 2027.