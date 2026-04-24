V8 SuperUtes Series driver Rossi Johnson has confirmed his place on the grid at the Darwin Triple Crown on June 19-21 with Adelaide-based outfit Apogee Motorsport.

Johnson will also race at the Adelaide Grand Final on November 26-29.

The Northern Territorian has been a regular of the ute series in recent years as well as the Aussie Racing Cars.

“This is a milestone moment in my career and something I’ve worked towards for a long time,” said Johnson.

“To make my Super2 debut at Hidden Valley, in front of my home crowd and representing the Northern Territory, makes the opportunity even more special.

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“Growing up racing at this circuit in Excels & HQs, I always dreamed of one day competing here in a V8 Supercar so it will be unreal to make it a reality.”

For Apogee Motorsport, it’s the first time the Scott Stephenson-run team has entered the Super2 Series.

The team has leased an Image Racing Holden ZB Commodore for the limited schedule.

“I’m honoured to take this next step with Scott and the entire Apogee Motorsport team,” said Johnson.

“Over the last few seasons together in V8 SuperUtes, we’ve built a strong relationship and I’ve seen first hand how professional and passionate this team is, so it’s fitting to make the step up into Dunlop Super2 with Apogee.

“2026 has already been a huge year, with a strong finish in Sydney in the V8 SuperUtes and a win on debut in the Aussie Racing Cars at Bathurst. Those moments have been special, but this upcoming round in Darwin will undoubtedly be the highlight of the season for me.”

Apogee Motorsport said the Super2 Series program was part of a long-term ambition to create a pathway from grassroots racing to the top of Australian motorsport.

“This is a huge milestone for the team as we continue our goal of being the first team in the country to build a complete pathway for young and aspiring drivers to climb from Karting to Supercars,” the team said in a statement.

“Apogee already supports the major feeder categories and supporting Super2 is the final step on that pathway to Supercars.”

The Super2 Series is part of the Darwin Triple Crown support card with the Repco Supercars Championship.