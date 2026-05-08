Ricciardo will attend this month’s Indy 500 as a spectator through a collaboration between his Enchante clothing brand and IndyCar driver Conor Daly, with the Australian set to experience the event in person for the first time.

Speaking on Daly’s Speed Street podcast, the eight-time Formula 1 race winner revealed the opportunity to finally attend the Indianapolis classic had reignited his excitement for motorsport after stepping away from full-time competition.

“I’ve probably never been more excited since I was a kid to go to a race and just be a fan of a race,” Ricciardo said.

“I went to Daytona for the first time at the end of last year and even that, you know, I watched that race my whole life and I knew the banking would be cool.

“I was like, man, some things you just have to see. You just have to physically see it. And I think that’s how I feel with the Indy 500.

“I have an idea of what it will be like. I’ve been around racing my whole life, but there will still be things that are just going to blow me away.”

Ricciardo said he was eager to experience the scale and atmosphere of the event firsthand, particularly after years of hearing about the enormity of the Indianapolis crowd and the intensity of oval racing.

“Just the sound. You know, the sound is something. [As] I grew up, that’s probably what I was drawn to most with racing, was how cool race cars sounded,” he admitted.

“So very curious to hear what you guys sound like wide open.

“And yeah, just seeing what coming into Turn 1 looks like and how scary that is. And I’ll be glad that I don’t have a suit or a helmet on.”

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The Australian also dismissed any suggestion F1 drivers looked down on IndyCar or oval racing, insisting there was significant respect across categories.

“There was never a discussion like, ‘we’re the best, F1 is this, we’re up here’,” Ricciardo said.

“As a kid, sure, for me F1 was where I wanted to be. And I was a fan of Senna and all that growing up. So that was kind of a big part of what I wanted to do.

“But it was never like, ‘we’re here and everyone else is there’. Again, I think when you get to a level, you know what’s involved in racing. Even karting. To freaking win a kart race is hard. And there’s just so much that goes into it.

“There’s definitely not a ‘we’re cooler than you guys’. There’s none of that. At least I never experienced that.

“I think we all kind of just ultimately love racing. And you guys do a very different discipline, especially obviously the oval stuff compared to the circuit racing we do with a ton of downforce and all that. But it’s different, what you guys do.

“I’ve said it for many years, it scares the shit out of me. It’s freaking awesome.”

Ricciardo’s appearance at Indianapolis comes amid an extended break from racing following the conclusion of his Formula 1 career, with the 35-year-old admitting he initially struggled with his relationship towards the sport after leaving the grid.

“In the immediate end of my career, I was ultimately hurt and I just didn’t know how I felt towards the sport,” he said.

“I think a lot of things happened that questioned my relationship with racing maybe.

“Racing as beautiful as it is, man, it can also rip your heart out.

“No matter what your career trajectory has done, it’s tough.

“So there’s a lot of heartbreak with it. And I think sometimes you do question, man, like, why do I love this sport, you know?”

Ricciardo explained he deliberately distanced himself from motorsport for a period before slowly reconnecting with it through attending other events as a fan.

“At the end of my career, I was like, ‘Why do I love it?’ And I just wanted to remove myself for a bit,” he added.

“But I think going to other races kind of rebuilt a healthy relationship with it.”

Despite ongoing speculation about a possible return to competition, Ricciardo suggested any future racing plans would be driven by enjoyment rather than results.

“Never say never,” he said.

“I’m really enjoying not competing where I currently sit, and just enjoying the small things in life.

“And not having to kind of be on a stage and all that.

“Do I know what I’ll feel in three years, five years? No.

“If I was to do something maybe one day, it would definitely be more from a fun aspect than, like, ‘I’m chasing some championship’ aspect.

“I don’t need to hold a trophy in something. I don’t need this for myself. Sometimes that can take the enjoyment out of racing.

“It’s a balance, because you want to have goals, and that’s obviously what gives you that purpose in the morning. To wake up and push yourself and get in the gym and all that.

“But sometimes that can also rob some of the joy from it.

“So I just want to make sure if I was to ever do something again, it’s just joyful and I don’t have to prove anything or try to be the best.

“I just want to have some fun with it.”