The category officially launched a parity investigation on Sunday after both the Camaro and Toyota Supra triggered the new-for-2026 system.

Supercars on Tuesday confirmed no changes would be forthcoming for the Toyota and has now given the green light to Chevrolet’s changes.

GM and homologation squad Team 18 had worked on an upgrade package ahead of Taupo, designed to shift the car’s aerodynamic balance.

Supercars confirmed the changes in a note issued to its Commission late on Thursday, leaving GM teams to upgrade their cars ahead of Friday’s track action.

“Following the necessary analysis and consultation with the HTs, Supercars have determined a change be made to the Chevrolet Camaro to shift its aerodynamic balance rearwards making it similar to the Ford Mustang and Toyota Supra,” read the note.

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“This aerodynamic difference was evident in the Windtunnel results and now further substantiated with vehicle track data.

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“The changes are a reduction in front splitter leading edge, rear wing position rearward/upwards and reduced rear wing angle.

“The change will be made for this weekend’s ITM Christchurch Super 440.

“Further testing and CFD will be undertaken in the coming weeks and you are reminded Supercars reserve the right to reverse, revise or modify the changes for the next two rounds.”