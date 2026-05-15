The team had been scheduled to roll out its latest machine alongside Tickford Racing’s first in-house build Monster Mustang at Winton today.

However, Erebus CEO Barry Ryan has confirmed to Speedcafe that the fresh #99 Total Energies entry will instead take to Winton on Monday.

“We’re just freeing ourselves up to do a day on our own on Monday, rather than sharing the track with other cars,” Ryan said.

“It’s a cleaner day and it makes our car prep better than what it would have been if we’d rushed it.

“We didn’t want to work stupid hours and get it done just for the sake of it, so we decided yesterday afternoon to go Monday.

“It’s always better to get things done 100 percent than 99 percent.”

Ryan said the delayed shakedown will still leave plenty of time before the Erebus truck departs the mainland for Tasmania via ferry on Wednesday.

Erebus has had a busy period since its cars and equipment arrived back from New Zealand.

The introduction of a new car for Murray has meant rookie Jobe Stewart switches into the chassis formerly campaigned by his teammate.

Stewart’s car has been retired from racing duties and is set to be returned to its 2024 Bathurst 1000-winning Chiko livery ahead of delivery to its new owner.

It had one last task with Erebus, however, appearing at last weekend’s Australian Auto Aftermarket Expo in Melbourne dressed in Murray’s #99 Total Energies colours.