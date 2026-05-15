Dubbed TR-33, the new #6 Monster Energy Mustang will make its race debut in the hands of Cam Waters at next weekend’s Tasmania Super440.

Tickford’s previous Gen3 Mustangs had been built from chassis supplied by Gold Coast-based Pace Innovations.

The Melbourne-based Ford team has joined Pace, Triple Eight, Walkinshaw TWG, Erebus Motorsport and Brad Jones Racing as a builder of the control specification Gen3 chassis.

“To be in a brand new car is always exciting, but to be in the first Tickford Gen3 chassis the team has built is even more special,” said Waters.

“It’s been a massive effort from everyone at the factory getting TR-33 ready.

“A big thank you has to go to the whole team, especially those who put in the late nights to get it finished.

“A special mention to Paulie (lead mechanic Paul Auditore), who played a huge role in pulling it all together.”

Waters spent the first four rounds of the season aboard the team’s 2023-build wildcard chassis after Tickford last year sold his primary race car to collector Scott Taylor.

Speaking to Speedcafe this week, Waters downplayed any suggestion the move to the older car had caused his recent lacklustre qualifying form.

“I don’t think the car is the issue at the moment,” he said.

“It’s obviously just nice to have a new car, everything is fresh and from a reliability point of view it should be better.

“But from a performance point of view I’m not expecting a shift. The Grove cars are from 2023 and they’re pretty fast.”

Tickford aims to have a second new Mustang built for Waters’ teammate Thomas Randle later this season.

CEO Simon Brookhouse hailed the Winton shakedown of Waters’ machine as “an important day for the organisation”.

“It’s a testament to everyone who has contributed to this project within the engineering and racing departments to develop the in-house chassis production at our Campbellfield workshop,” he said.

“We are always aiming to develop new engineering opportunities as an organisation and to now be an approved chassis manufacturer for the category is a positive step in the right direction.

“As a race team, to provide Cam with a new chassis is a great opportunity to kick start this next phase of the Supercars season on a positive note.

“Tasmania has delivered strong results for us in the past and we will look to replicate that next week when we return.”