The sale has been confirmed by agent Young Timers Garage, which was entrusted with moving on two of Betty Klimenko’s most prized machines.

Details are being kept under wraps for now, although YTG spokesman Niko French confirmed one key detail.

“The overseas interest was not successful, we’ve managed to keep the cars on home soil,” French told Speedcafe.

It’s believed a single collector has snapped up both cars.

“What we can say is that we’re super happy with the deal. The interest in the cars was really strong,” French added.

He also had a reassuring word for fans of the E63s, which enjoy somewhat of a cult status thanks to their rarity and distinctive sound.

“The cars are not disappearing,” he said. “You will see them again in the future.”

Fans won’t have to wait long to see the 2024 Bathurst 1000 winner, as it’s understood to be the car reprised for rookie Jobe Stewart to start the Supercars season.

It was raced by Cooper Murray in the early stages of 2025 before an accident at Symmons Plains in May resulted in it being parked.

Erebus, which will likely retire the car for good once a new chassis comes online during the season, is set to reveal a livery for Stewart’s 2026 campaign this evening.

The Mercedes meanwhile is reported to be the car in which Lee Holdsworth scored Erebus’ first victory at Winton in 2014.

Erebus only built four of the E63 V8 Supercars and sold one to Penrite Oil in 2022, which is set to appear at the upcoming Adelaide Motorsport Festival.