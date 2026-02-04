One of the more unique Supercars of the modern era, the Mercedes will be back on track in the hands of Davison, who raced the chassis for two seasons, including taking victory at Wanneroo Raceway in 2015.

Davison’s Perth victory was the second of two total for the Erebus Motorsport Mercedes package, the first coming at Winton the year prior with Lee Holdsworth.

Built as chassis number #SBR25-EM-03-12, Erebus ran the car between 2013 and 2015, selling it on to Penrite Oil Australia in 2022.

The E63 sits in its Penrite 90th Anniversary livery as run at Sydney Olympic Park for the final round of the 2015 season, Mercedes’ last race in the series before Erebus switched to Holden machinery for the following year.

Fitted with an AMG designed and manufactured 5-litre version of the M156 6.2 litre V8, compliant with Supercars regulations at the time, the car is characterised by a unique exhaust note that was popular with fans, thanks to the engine featuring a flat plane crankshaft.

Davison, a two-time Bathurst 1000 winner and the 2012 Adelaide 500 winner, will make his first appearance at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival in 2026.

His return to the wheel of the Mercedes will follow a deal to co-drive for the Penrite-backed Grove Racing squad in this year’s Supercars Enduro Cup.

The 2026 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival runs from February 28th to March 1st, and once again features a variety of categories, ranging from Formula 1 cars, Supercars, sportscars, touring cars, bikes and more.

Off track, car displays, kids’ zones, bars and food trucks, and exhibitors and traders make up some of the numerous fan activations throughout the precinct.