The team owner has elected to sell the 2024 Bathurst 1000-winning Chevrolet Camaro, as well as one of just four Mercedes-Benz AMG E63s built and raced by the squad.

Both cars have been put on the market through team partner Young Timers Garage, which previously sold the Gen3 Camaro and Mustang prototypes for Supercars.

Although only listed online in recent days, YTG director Shaun Baker said discussions with potential buyers of the Erebus cars are already well advanced.

“Betty and Barry [Ryan] gave us the opportunity last year that we may be able to do something with their collection, knowing that we had some good records,” Baker told Speedcafe.

“We’ve just put the cars to market, I can’t disclose figures, but they’re pretty serious cars with serious demand.

“The E63 could easily go overseas because of the uniqueness of what it is. We’ve got a few people we’re talking to, so I can’t say too much.”

According to the YTG listing, the E63 is the car that scored Erebus’ first Supercars race win at Winton in 2014 in the hands of Lee Holdsworth.

Klimenko’s decision to part with the Mercedes and Chevrolet is somewhat of a surprise given she has retained almost all of the key cars from Erebus’ history.

The only E63 she has sold to date is the other race winner, which was purchased by former team sponsor Penrite Oil in 2022.

Klimenko’s home garage and trophy room features the 2013 Bathurst 12 Hour-winning Mercedes SLS and the 2023 Supercars Championship-winning Coca-Cola Camaro.

The final position available in the three-car space is allocated for the 2017 Bathurst 1000-winning Holden Commodore, which remains under restoration.