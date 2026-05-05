The team sold the Bathurst winner to an unnamed collector earlier this year, alongside one of its Mercedes-AMG E63 Supercars.

It had remained in active duty with Erebus and was driven by rookie Jobe Stewart across the first four rounds of the 2026 season.

Erebus boss Barry Ryan has confirmed to Speedcafe that a new car will debut at Symmons Plains in the hands of Cooper Murray.

Stewart inherits the machine that Murray has been racing since Perth last year and is also due to receive a new car before the completion of 2026.

Ryan said the team had to wait for its shipping container to return from New Zealand on Monday to complete Murray’s new machine.

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“The majority of it is together,” Ryan said of the new car, tagged EM09.

“We had to wait for the container to come back to get the engine, trans and sub assembly components we needed to put in it.

“It’s a new car but you don’t just put a brand new engine, trans and uprights in it, you keep your [lifing] system going.”

Murray is set to shake down his new machine at Winton next Friday, where Cam Waters’ new Tickford Racing Ford Mustang is also due to cut its first laps.

“It’s exciting when you get a fresh car, everything is shiny and new,” said Murray.

“The 60km shakedown will be good to debut it on track and make sure it’s ready for Tassie the following week.

“The team worked really hard putting this car together and hopefully we can build on our more positive Christchurch results heading into Tassie.”

As for the Bathurst-winning car now vacated by Stewart, that will be returned to its famous Chiko colours before being moved on.

“It’ll do a handover day to the guy who’s bought it. We want him to see that it drives, it’s a race car and not just a showpiece,” said Ryan.

“We’ll put the #1 back on it, look at it for five minutes and go ‘how cool was that’.

“Betty has her [2023] championship car and will have her 2017 Bathurst car [currently under restoration].

“She only has room for three and the [2013 Bathurst 12 Hour-winning Mercedes-AMG] SLS is not going anywhere.”

The Bathurst winner, EM07, debuted at the start of the 2024 season, initially with Todd Hazelwood stepping in for Kostecki at the opening two rounds.

Kostecki then returned and paired with Hazelwood to win the Great Race and the Sunday encounter at the Gold Coast 500.

Murray drove the car in the opening rounds of the 2025 season before it was sidelined following an accident at Symmons Plains.

It returned for Stewart this year, wearing the colours of Chiko in Sydney, Solo Energy at Albert Park and Erebus Motorsport during the NZ double.

The ex-Murray Camaro Stewart is being moved into, EM06, is one of Erebus’ original Gen3 builds and was raced by Will Brown during 2023.

It was parked at the end of that season following a heavy crash in Adelaide and returned for Murray in mid-2025 following a full rebuild.