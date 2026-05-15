The partnership brings together the six-time constructors’ champions and the globally recognised footwear brand in a range that “combines Formula 1 visual cues with Crocs’ comfort and bold design.”

At the centre of the collection is the Crocband Clog, which is said to take direct inspiration from Red Bull’s F1 car, incorporating “aerodynamic styling” cues across the design.

The shoe features a sculpted rear wing heel, raised halo detailing and a miniature driver figure positioned on the upper section, while wheel-inspired elements and aerodynamic lines run through the body of the clog.

Red Bull’s Crocs collection also includes a set of Red Bull Racing Jibbitz charms, allowing fans to personalise their footwear with motorsport-themed accessories and team branding elements.

The collaboration marks another step in Red Bull Racing’s expansion into lifestyle and merchandise products, as F1 teams continue to broaden their commercial reach beyond the track.

While Crocs has previously partnered with various entertainment and sporting properties, this marks its first collaboration with a F1 team, adding a new motorsport link to its portfolio of limited-edition releases.

Red Bull Racing described the collection as a “bold” fusion of design and identity, with both models intended to reflect the visual language of modern F1 machinery in everyday form.

The range will be available from May 21 via Crocs’ official website and selected retail partners, with fans able to purchase ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.