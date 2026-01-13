The 24-year-old Frenchman joined the academy at the start of 2025 and arrived with a decorated junior record, having won the Formula Renault Eurocup in 2020 and the FIA Formula 3 championship in 2022, before finishing as top rookie in his first Formula 2 campaign in 2023.

Across three seasons in F2, Martins claimed multiple race wins, most recently a dominant victory in the 2025 Qatar Feature Race.

Martins will work alongside Oliver Turvey and Harrison Scott, supporting race drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz as Williams prepares for F1’s major technical regulation change in 2026.

A key part of his role will be simulator work, including refining the team’s driver-in-loop simulator that came online late last year, as well as contributing to the development of a dedicated academy simulator.

“Williams is an iconic team with an incredible history and I’m excited to be part of the project to bring this team back to the front of the grid,” Martins said.

“I’ve already had experience working with Alex and Carlos during race weekends, and I’m looking forward to continuing this work with the team in 2026.

“Thanks to James Vowles, [sporting director] Sven [Smeets] and everyone at Williams for the opportunity.”

Smeets said Martins had already made a meaningful impact during the 2025 season.

“He is a talented driver who has consistently given invaluable guidance and feedback to the team, improving our on-track performance and supporting Alex and Carlos throughout the 2025 season,” Smeets said.

“His recent experience driving the FW47 in Barcelona FP1 and supporting the TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) program gives him the real-world context to make real impact on the development of the FW48 and future car programs.”

Alongside his F1 responsibilities, Martins will embark on a new chapter in endurance racing with Alpine’s Hypercar program in the World Endurance Championship.

The move sees him return to the French manufacturer with whom he won the F3 title, and positions him for his first start in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.