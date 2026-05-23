Ruggier was running inside the top 10 when a concertina created by contact between Cody Brewczynski and Cam Crick backed the field up into the hairpin.

The ex-Super2 engineer was tagged by Aaron Borg, sending the Western Sydney Motorsport Hilux into a spin and ultimately rolling over through the hairpin.

After landing hard on its wheels, Ruggier was helped from the car and placed in an ambulance.

A statement from the V8 SuperUte Series confirmed that Ruggier was awake and alert, but has been transferred to a local hospital for further assessment.

“Following an incident during Race 2 at Symmons Plains Raceway, Western Sydney Motorsport’s Justin Ruggier was attended to immediately by medical personnel on track after his vehicle was involved in a rollover,” the category said in a statement.

“Justin was alert, communicating and responding well to medical staff at the scene, although understandably sore. As a precaution, he has been transported to hospital for further checks and scans and is with team personnel.

“WSM crew have already commenced work on repairing the #88 Thrifty Toyota Hilux ahead of tomorrow’s two races. They also would like to thank the officials, medical crew and recovery staff for their swift response and support.”

A further update on Ruggier’s condition will be provided in due course.