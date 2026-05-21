It’s the eve of the Tasmania Super440 and before hitting the race track, a few Supercars stars found themselves on the footy field.

Among them was Matt Payne, still sporting a bandaged arm from his mountain bike crash in the lead up to the event.

Who has the best kick? And will Grove Racing’s spearhead be fighting fit this weekend?

Andrew van Leeuwen and Stefan Bartholomaeus were there and have the answers!

Meanwhile there have been some significant upgrades at the historic Symmons Plains circuit, while some of the most famous Supercars in history have changed hands in a multi-million dollar mega sale.

All that and more available now.