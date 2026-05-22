It was a huge day of news and not just in Supercars.

In fact it was the tragic, unexpected passing of NASCAR legend Kyle Busch that dominated headlines.

Closer to home, the track action at Symmons Plains was overshadowed by Blanchard Racing Team’s whopping $50,000 fine for a safety breach from Taupo in April.

What happened? And why did the stewards come down so hard on the Ford team?

Andrew van Leeuwen and Stefan Bartholomaeus have the answers.

They also discuss the first two practice sessions at Symmons where, despite Ford driver Brodie Kostecki, the speed of the Camaros had tongues wagging.

Have the new parity measures gone too far?

Delve into all that and more in the Friday daily pod, available now.