Lambiase was announced last month as joining McLaren in 2028, with the team confirming he would take on the role of chief racing officer, a senior position designed to strengthen its leadership structure and support team principal Andrea Stella.

However, speculation has persisted that he is ultimately being lined up to replace Stella, with Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies telling Sky Sports in Miami that “he’s going to be a team principal there.”

Those comments were promptly dismissed by McLaren CEO Zak Brown a day later, but the topic resurfaced in Canada, where Mekies again backed his previous claim and maintained his understanding had not changed.

Speaking during Friday’s FIA team principals’ press conference in Montreal, the Red Bull Racing boss again addressed speculation surrounding Lambiase’s future, insisting conversations around the long-time engineer’s move had always pointed towards a team principal role.

“Look, it’s certainly my understanding that GP is going to McLaren to become a team principal,” Mekies said.

“That’s what I told you at the time.”

McLaren has consistently pushed back on that interpretation, maintaining that Lambiase’s planned arrival is part of a broader leadership expansion rather than a succession plan for Stella.

Stella, who appeared alongside Mekies in the same press conference, reiterated that McLaren’s focus is on strengthening its senior leadership group rather than preparing for a change at the top.

“For us, it’s important to employ the best talents in Formula 1 because Zak and I want to build the strongest team,” Stella said.

He added that Lambiase’s arrival fits into a wider strategy aimed at reinforcing leadership depth across the organisation.

“I am personally very stretched in my role as team principal, and I need a strong group of leaders working with me.

“So I think the plan is very clear. Any other speculation leads us back to the silly season.”

Mekies, however, maintained his position when pressed further, adding that while conversations had taken place, the timing and execution of any future move was not something he was involved in.

“Now, don’t ask me if it’s going to happen. The timing of it is none of my business. I can just tell you the content of our conversations,” he said.

Alongside the ongoing debate over McLaren’s structure, Mekies also addressed renewed speculation surrounding Max Verstappen after images in the Montreal paddock showed Mercedes boss Toto Wolff speaking with Max’s father Jos.

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Mekies moved to shut down suggestions the meeting carried any significance, saying there was “no intention particularly behind” the interaction and stressing that informal conversations between paddock figures were routine.

He also reiterated that Verstappen remains fully committed to Red Bull’s long-term project, with the Dutchman continuing to play a central role in the team’s plans despite ongoing speculation over his future.