Lambiase is set to join McLaren as chief racing officer no later than 2028, ending a long and successful stint at Red Bull where he has worked closely with Max Verstappen since 2016.

His move prompted speculation he could eventually replace current team principal Andrea Stella, a theory reignited in Miami when Mekies suggested the Briton was effectively stepping into such a role.

“’GP’ had an extraordinary opportunity. He’s going to be a team principal there. [I can’t] do anything else [other] than wishing him well,” Mekies told Sky Sports F1.

McLaren, however, firmly rejected that interpretation, reiterating that Lambiase will slot into a senior role supporting Stella rather than replacing him.

Responding to Mekies’ comments, Brown was quick to downplay the suggestion.

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“He knows something I don’t, apparently!” Brown told Sky Sports F1.

Brown made clear he has no intention of changing leadership, backing Stella as the standout figure on the pit wall.

“I’ve got a great one, I’ve got the best one in pit lane, Andrea Stella, so I couldn’t be happier with Andrea,” he added.

Instead, Brown framed Lambiase’s arrival as part of a broader strategy to strengthen McLaren’s structure amid the growing demands of modern Formula 1 operations.

“My job as CEO is to get the best talent, to think long-term, to have the most strength on pit wall and at the factory. So Andrea has done a fantastic job, and our technical team,” he said.

“GP is a huge talent and so when the opportunity presented itself to strengthen our racing team, that’s exactly what we’re going to do, whether that’s an engineer, a driver or a strategist, whatever the case may be.

“So we’re very happy he’s going to be joining us.”

Brown previously dismissed rumours that Lambiase would replace Stella during the April break when speaking to Speedcafe and other media, adding that the increasing complexity of the team principal role was a key factor behind the appointment, explaining that Stella’s responsibilities currently stretch across multiple areas.

“On the racing operations side, Andrea, in reality, kind of has three jobs,” Brown said.

“I think we sometimes talk about he has two. He actually has three.

“He’s the team principal, he runs the racing team, and he also plays a big role in kind of a technical director capacity.

“Andrea is kind of the glue that brings that together.

“Now you’re seeing most teams with the CEO and team principal, now you’re seeing the team principal role evolve.

“And these teams are so big that if you’re going to be great in all those roles – I think Andrea is very capable of doing two jobs – but asking them to do three jobs is a tall order.”

Brown suggested Lambiase’s experience would help ease that burden rather than signal a succession plan, while also leaving the door open for long-term growth within the organisation.

“I think GP will come in and play a great role there, and then my job is always to be looking down the road, as to who can play and grow within the sport,” he added.

“And so certainly, given GP’s experience and his age, is someone I think that can be here for a long time at McLaren and grow.”

Lambiase’s departure marks another high-profile exit from Red Bull in recent seasons, although Mekies insisted the Milton Keynes squad remains confident in its ability to manage such changes.

“We don’t want to be defensive about it,” Mekies said.

“We have lost quite a few key people in the last four or five years, it is very true.

“We take it very seriously, and everything we do is to try to make sure that we have the best environment to attract, to develop and to retain our people.

“I’m confident it’s an area where we will succeed. Is it going to be a linear way to it, with nobody leaving anymore? No.”