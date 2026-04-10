Following earlier speculation on Thursday that the 45-year-old was set to leave Red Bull, the team confirmed Lambiase’s departure in a brief statement.

That will bring an end to a tenure that began in 2015 and evolved into one of the most successful driver-engineer partnerships in F1.

“Oracle Red Bull Racing confirms that Gianpiero Lambiase will leave the team in 2028, when his current contract expires. ‘GP’ is a valued member of the Team, which he joined in 2015,” the statement read.

“Until his planned departure, ‘GP’ continues in his roles as head of racing and as race engineer to Max Verstappen.

“The team and he are fully committed to add more success to our strong track record together.”

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Lambiase has worked alongside Max Verstappen since the Dutchman’s promotion to the senior team in 2016, forming a defining partnership that has delivered multiple world championships and established him as a central figure within Red Bull’s trackside operations.

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His role expanded in recent years to include head of racing responsibilities alongside his race engineering duties.

McLaren later confirmed he will join the team as chief racing officer, a senior position designed to strengthen its leadership structure and support team principal Andrea Stella.

“McLaren Racing is pleased to announce that Gianpiero Lambiase will join the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team as chief racing officer, reporting into team principal, Andrea Stella,” the team said.

“The role of the chief racing officer already exists within the team’s structure with overall leadership of the race team. These duties are currently managed by Andrea Stella in addition to his role as team principal.

“Lambiase is the latest hire designed to strengthen and support the talent pool that exists at McLaren Mastercard, while also reaffirming the team’s long-term commitment to confirming its position as a championship-winning team.

“The team’s ability to attract and secure top talent, like Lambiase, and previously Rob Marshall and Will Courtenay, alongside the retention and promotion of highly-talented people already within the team, is a testament to the strategic vision and culture that are integrally embodied in the McLaren Mastercard F1 Team under the leadership of Zak Brown and Andrea Stella, who are also both on long-term contracts.

“The team look forward to welcoming Gianpiero Lambiase when his existing contract ends, no later than 2028.”

His appointment continues McLaren’s aggressive recruitment drive from Red Bull, following the earlier arrivals of Rob Marshall and Will Courtenay, as the Woking-based outfit reinforces its technical and operational structure.

Lambiase is expected to remain at Red Bull through to the end of his contract, maintaining his role on Verstappen’s side of the garage while contributing to the team’s ongoing campaigns before making the switch.