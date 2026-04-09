Multiple sources, including De Telegraaf and Autosport, have reported that the British‑Italian engineer will depart Red Bull after the 2027 season and is expected to begin working with McLaren in 2028.

According to the reports, he has accepted what is described as an “astronomical offer” from McLaren, with sources indicating he could earn significantly more than his current salary.

The same reports suggest McLaren fought off interest from rivals including Aston Martin and Williams to secure his signature.

Lambiase has been a central figure in Verstappen’s success, working alongside the Dutchman since his promotion to Red Bull’s senior team from Toro Rosso in 2016.

The pair have formed one of Formula 1’s most effective driver‑engineer partnerships, playing a key role in four championship-winning campaigns.

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The potential move also carries wider implications for McLaren’s leadership structure.

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Reports suggest Lambiase could be in line to take on a senior role, possibly even team principal, amid speculation linking current boss Andrea Stella with a future return to Ferrari.

His arrival would continue McLaren’s recent trend of recruiting high-profile Red Bull personnel, following the signings of Rob Marshall and Will Courtenay in recent years.

Red Bull, meanwhile, has endured significant turnover in senior roles, including the departures of Adrian Newey to Aston Martin and Jonathan Wheatley to Audi, as well as the dismissal of Christian Horner.

Red Bull and McLaren have yet to comment on the reports.