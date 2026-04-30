The powerhouse squad went public with what is believed to be a Supercars-first initiative yesterday, launching its new invite-only membership program.

The concept is modelled on what is regularly used in AFL and NRL to create networks of successful, and often high-profile, business people around clubs.

Given the Triple Eight initiative was invite-only exact details of the Chairman’s Club haven’t been made public, however Speedcafe understands the multi-year commitment comes with an annual price tag of $25,000.

That will give participants unique access to Triple Eight as a race team and business, while also opening networking opportunities between those involved.

Even with the eye-watering buy-in price, the 20-strong allocation appears to have already been filled.

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Triple Eight has a business-focussed ownership group split between Tony Quinn, Jamie Whincup, Earl Evans and Steve Blackmore.

While all four have notable motorsport experience, particularly Whincup, the most successful driver in Supercars history, they are also prominent businessmen outside the sport.

Quinn, an avid amateur racer and owner of Queensland Raceway in Australia and the Hampton Downs, Highlands and Taupo circuits in New Zealand, is an entrepreneur best known for building the VIP Petfoods empire.

Evans is CEO and co-owner of Shaw and Partners while Blackmore founded Southern Cross Truck Rentals.

Both Evans and Blackmore were key backers of Erebus Motorsport into its 2023 title-winning heyday before buying into Triple Eight.

Whincup, meanwhile, long dove-tailed his racing career with business ownership and remains actively involved in Triple Eight as the managing director and team principal.

Even then his focus isn’t limited to the race team side of the T8 business. He was absent from the New Zealand Supercars swing due to a trip to a research trip to China, and is currently in the US on a trip that is believed involved meeting with Ford regarding road car collaborations.

Ford and Triple Eight recently announced its first road car collaboration based on the Mustang Dark Horse.