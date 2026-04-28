Distinct from its existing ‘T8M8’ membership program for fans, the Chairman’s club is said to be “reserved for individuals who value excellence, discretion and access”.

“The Chairman’s Club brings together an exceptional group of people whose influence spans business and industry leadership,” reads the announcement.

“Members are afforded a rare insight into Triple Eight’s championship winning culture, while forming meaningful relationships with one another and the organisation.

“The launch of the Chairman’s Club marks a new chapter for Brisbane based Triple Eight Race Engineering, reinforcing its position not only as a powerhouse on the track, but as one of the most prestigious and influential organisations in Australian motorsport.”

Triple Eight chairman Rex Davantier said that founding memberships are already being snapped up.

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“The Chairman’s Club was created for people who genuinely understand what performance at the highest level looks like — in sport and in business,” he said.

“While the Club offers a discreet range of experiences and premium access aligned with Triple Eight’s race program, the emphasis remains firmly on exclusivity and connection.

“Founding membership uptake has been very strong and includes some of the most respected and well connected business people in the country, we are being deliberately selective.

“This is about alignment of values and building something enduring with individuals who operate at the very top of their fields.”

Jamie Whincup added the club is “about a deeper understanding and involvement with everything going on at Triple Eight and on track with our racing programs.”

“It’s opening up what we do, how and why we do it to an exclusive group of people who share the same values and standards with their own passion points,” he said.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to turn a sporting passion into a business passion, and it’s exciting to be able to share both those things with a group we’ve selected who feel just as strongly about what we do at Triple Eight.

“We’re going to bring this Club together, create a connection, they’re going to be a close part of what we’re building at Triple Eight and the success we’re having.”

Triple Eight runs three cars in the Supercars Championship, having added customer Objective Racing to its existing Red Bull Ampol Racing entries this year.

The team is co-owned by seven-time champion driver Whincup and businessman Tony Quinn, Earl Evans and Steve Blackmore.