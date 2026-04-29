The American outfit will run a special design across this weekend’s race, marking a milestone moment in its debut 2026 campaign.

The look builds on the team’s existing black-and-white identity while introducing a distinctly American theme, with a Stars and Stripes motif integrated throughout the car, most notably on the front wing, which features 50 stars to represent each state.

The rear wing carries a more colourful touch, displaying “USA” alongside red, white and blue elements in a nod to the shared heritage of both Cadillac and primary partner TWG AI.

Drivers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will also debut Miami-specific race suits, designed to reflect the same sense of national identity.

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Chief Brand Advisor Cassidy Towriss said they want to commemorate an important race for the team.

“The Cadillac Formula 1 Team’s special Miami Grand Prix livery is a natural extension and speaks without excess. It’s deliberate and confident,” she said.

“This is our first home race, and it mattered to us that fans still recognise what they’ve come to know.

“I can’t wait for the crowd to see it on track for the first time. There’s no place like home.”

The Miami event marks the first time the new-for-2026 squad will compete in the United States, having officially joined the grid this season.

TWG AI President Drew Cukor believes the livery represents more than just a visual change, instead signalling the intent behind the partnership.

“This new livery for the first American race is more than just a design — it’s a statement of identity and intent,” he said.

“It celebrates the shared heritage of two American brands coming together, united by a relentless drive to push boundaries and innovate.”

Despite not coming close to scoring points so far in their opening three races, the team have shown impressive reliability, with Bottas’s DNF in Australia the only time the team have failed to finish a grand prix.