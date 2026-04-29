Matt Stone Racing’s announcement of Aaron Seton alongside Zach Bates means line-ups for 21 of the 24 full-time entries are locked in.

Brad Jones Racing is yet to confirm co-drivers for its three Toyota Supras of Andre Heimgartner, Cam Hill and Macauley Jones.

Bryce Fullwood, who drove for the team full-time last season, Super2 driver Brad Vaughan and enduro stalwart Jordan Boys are thought likely to land in those seats.

It’s proven a typically busy co-driver silly season, which largely played out in the immediate aftermath of the 2025 Bathurst 1000.

The big storylines were the retirements of Jamie Whincup and Garth Tander, who have elected to focus on Triple Eight management and TV duties respectively.

Advertisements

Retirees from full-time driving Nick Percat, James Courtney and Will Davison were the marquee movers.

Triple Eight snared Percat to replace Whincup alongside Broc Feeney, Courtney joins David Reynolds at Team 18, while Davison takes Tander’s place with Matt Payne at Grove Racing.

Jaxon Evans and Richie Stanaway lost their full-time seats and have secured co-drives with Walkinshaw TWG and the Blanchard Racing Team respectively.

The vacancy at Walkinshaw alongside Ryan Wood came due to Jayden Ojeda graduating to full-time duties at PremiAir Racing.

Those stepping up into co-drives include rookie Reuben Goodall (Tickford) and former wildcards Lochie Dalton (Erebus), Cam Crick and Aaron Seton (Matt Stone Racing).

Drivers shuffled out of Enduro Cup seats and without a new home include former Tickford stalwart James Moffat and ex-Grove Racing driver Dale Wood.

Of the combinations confirmed so far, just five carry over from last season.

They are Chaz Mostert/Fabian Coulthard (Walkinshaw), Aaron Cameron/Zak Best (BRT), Cam Waters/Mark Winterbottom (Tickford), Brodie Kostecki/Todd Hazelwood (DJR) and Will Brown/Scott Pye (T8).

Team 18 is so far the only squad to confirm an Enduro Cup wildcard campaign, set to run Craig Lowndes and Porsche star turned Super2 racer Bayley Hall.

The Enduro Cup consists of the AirTouch 500 at the Bend on September 11-13 and the Repco Bathurst 1000 on October 8-11.

2026 Supercars Enduro Cup driver line-up

# Primary Driver Co-Driver Team Car 1 Chaz Mostert Fabian Coulthard Walkinshaw TWG Toyota Supra 2 Ryan Wood Jaxon Evans Walkinshaw TWG Toyota Supra 3 Aaron Cameron Zak Best Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang 4 Jack Le Brocq Cameron Crick Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro 6 Cam Waters Mark Winterbottom Tickford Racing Ford Mustang 7 James Golding Richie Stanaway Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang 8 Andre Heimgartner TBA Brad Jones Racing Toyota Supra 9 Jobe Stewart Jarrod Hughes Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro 10 Zach Bates Aaron Seton Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro 11 Jackson Walls Jack Perkins Objective Racing Ford Mustang 14 Cameron Hill TBA Brad Jones Racing Toyota Supra 15* Craig Lowndes Bayley Hall Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro 17 Brodie Kostecki Todd Hazelwood Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang 18 Anton De Pasquale Lee Holdsworth Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro 19 Matt Payne Will Davison Grove Racing Ford Mustang 20 David Reynolds James Courtney Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro 26 Kai Allen Tim Slade Grove Racing Ford Mustang 31 Jayden Ojeda David Russell PremiAir Racing Chevrolet Camaro 38 Rylan Gray Tony D’Alberto Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang 55 Thomas Randle Reuben Goodall Tickford Racing Ford Mustang 88 Broc Feeney Nick Percat Triple Eight Ford Mustang 96 Macauley Jones TBA Brad Jones Racing Toyota Supra 99 Cooper Murray Lochie Dalton Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro 777 Declan Fraser Nash Morris PremiAir Racing Chevrolet Camaro 888 Will Brown Scott Pye Triple Eight Ford Mustang

*wildcard entry