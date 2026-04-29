As previously reported by Speedcafe, Seton will tackle a sprint wildcard at the Ipswich Super440 before co-driving alongside Zach Bates in the Enduro Cup.

Seton is the 27-year-old son of two-time Supercars champion Glenn and grandson of 1965 Bathurst winner Bo, who passed away this month.

The third-generation racer made his Bathurst 1000 debut with MSR in 2022 amid a three-year stint in the Super2 Series.

He returned to the Great Race last year in MSR’s Enduro Cup wildcard program with the aim of establishing himself as a regular co-driver.

Ipswich will mark the third-generation Seton’s debut in a single-driver Supercars Championship event.

Advertisements

“I’m really excited to be back with Matt Stone Racing for 2026,” said Seton, who drove Bates’ Bendix Camaro during pre-season testing at Sydney Motorsport Park in February.

“Last year’s wildcard program was a great step forward for me, not just in terms of results but also in building strong relationships within the team.

“Zach is a great young guy and a massive talent, I’m excited to take on this year’s enduro season with him alongside the wildcard entry and hopefully bring home some strong results for the team.”

MSR previously announced Cam Crick will compete in its wildcard entry at the Townsville 500 before teaming with Jack Le Brocq for the Enduro Cup.

Team owner Stone said retaining Seton in the fold this year was an “easy decision”.

“We’ve worked hard to build a group of people who believe in what we’re doing and Aaron fits into that dynamic perfectly,” he said.

“Continuing with him was an easy decision. This year is about backing our people and building consistency as we keep moving forward.

“We’re not here to stand still; we’re here to keep climbing and we’re excited to have Aaron onboard in 2026.”

Seton is expected to be one of three wildcards at Ipswich in August, with Bayley Hall to line up for Team 18 and Ben Gomersall expected to debut with Tickford Racing.

A mooted PremiAir Racing wildcard for its Enduro Cup co-driver Nash Morris is not going ahead, with the team electing to focus on its two full-time entries.