Best known as ‘Bo’, Seton won the Great Race aboard a Ford Cortina GT500 alongside Midge Bosworth in the year of Glenn’s birth.

It was one of 22 starts in the Bathurst classic for Seton, spanning 1963 to 1984.

They included outings in the factory Ford team and a trio of class victories – in 1976, ’77 and ’80 – driving self-prepared Capris.

Long based from Sydney before later moving to Queensland, Seton also enjoyed great success in Sun-7/AMSCAR competition at Amaroo Park.

Seton shared his Capri in the 1983 Great Race with son Glenn, marking the then teenager’s debut.

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Bo guided his son’s rise through the touring car ranks, including helping to set up Glenn Seton Racing in 1989, where he primarily worked building engines.

Splitting with GSR at the end of 1995, Seton continued as an engine builder and never lost his passion for racing.

He later built and raced historic touring car machinery, as well as keeping tabs on the career of grandson Aaron.

Speedcafe extends its condolences to the Seton family.