McLennan was on board the Silver-Am championship leading Method Motorsport Ford Mustang shared with Dean Campbell during the opening laps of Qualifying 1 for GT4 Australia.

The Porsche ace – substituting for regular driver Cameron Crick – was navigating the exit of Turn 3 when he made contact with the Love Racing Mercedes-AMG.

In damp conditions, McLennan slid across the grass and nosed heavily into the concrete wall.

McLennan was able to exit the car unharmed, and the red flag was drawn before any car even managed to set a lap.

Many cars started the session on a wet weather tyre, while Ryder Quinn was the only driver that elected to start on a slick.

It marks the second heavy accident for a Mustang GT4 in consecutive days

The car of Jason Gomersall/Aaron Seton now confirmed to be out for the weekend following a heavy crash in Practice 2.

More details about the condition of the car and McLennan are to come.