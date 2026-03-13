Cameron Crick is set to drive a third Chevrolet Camaro for the team at the Townsville 500 in July before co-driving Jack Le Brocq’s full-time entry in the Enduro Cup.

Crick last year contested four events as a wildcard, running the sprint rounds at Sydney and Ipswich and then sharing the third entry with Aaron Seton in the enduros.

Although not yet confirmed, it’s expected Seton will run a sprint wildcard at Ipswich and then tackle the Enduro Cup alongside Zach Bates.

Multiple teams have submitted wildcard applications this year, with Tickford Racing also set to field an extra entry at the two Queensland events.

MSR’s Crick announcement confirms his Townsville outing will be backed by EFS 4×4 Accessories and Dormer HVAC.

“We’re excited to continue to build on the strong relationship we have with Cameron,” said team owner Matt Stone.

“He did a great job with us in the wildcard program, and his approach, feedback, and commitment really stood out.

“Cameron is someone we value highly as part of the Matt Stone Racing family, and we’re looking forward to seeing him back behind the wheel of our wildcard entry in Townsville, as well as co-driving alongside Jack”

Crick has been part of MSR since 2024, when he joined the team as co-driver to its then full-timer Cam Hill.

“I’m really excited to be teaming up with Jack and to be continuing with the MSR wildcard program,” Crick said.

“I’ve loved my time with the team so far and am grateful to Matt and the team for their support.

“Jack is a great guy and a great driver, and I think we’ll work well together.

“I’m keen for a big year and can’t wait to get started.”