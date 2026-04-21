The Gold Coast-based team had tentatively booked a wildcard berth for its endurance co-driver at the Sprint Cup finale.

However, the team confirmed to Speedcafe at Ruapuna that it wants to focus on its two full-time entries.

Three wildcards are still expected to front for QR via Team 18 (Bayley Hall), Tickford Racing (Ben Gomersall) and Aaron Seton (Matt Stone Racing).

Morris competes for Tickford in the Super2 Series but is set to line up for PremiAir in the Enduro Cup for a second straight year.

PremiAir has had a modest start to its first season under the stewardship of team principal Roland Dane.

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The squad remains 10th in the teams’ championship following the Christchurch Super440, with Jayden Ojeda and Declan Fraser 14th and 18th respectively in the drivers’.

Rookie Ojeda’s weekend included two top 10 qualifying results and an eighth place finish.

“The car speed has been strong, and it shows we’re heading in the right direction,” he said.

“There were a few mistakes on my side and a couple of operational things we need to tidy up, but once we get on top of those, the results will come.”

Fraser ended a difficult weekend on a high by turning 23rd on the grid into a 10th place finish in Sunday’s finale.

“The team has worked really hard to iron out a few issues we’ve been dealing with, and it’s starting to come together now,” he said.

“[Engineer Simon Hodge] and I have been chipping away at understanding what we need from the car, and I feel like we’re starting to get on top of that, which is encouraging.”