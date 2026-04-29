Following a Bathurst triumph 10 years in the making, Kavich heads into Round 2 of the TA2 season with confidence.

Joined at the mountain by brother Michael and Supercars star Thomas Randle, the trio led for much of the day from pole position.

Kavich will share TA2 driving duties with fellow second-generation racer Ben Grice, son of two-time Bathurst 1000 winner Allan.

The family link between the pair goes back to 1985, when Kavich’s father Tony raced with Allan Grice at the Pepsi 250 at Oran Park.

The TA2 campaign continues the team’s ‘Race for a Cure’ program, which has raised more than $300,000 for Breast Cancer Trials across 10 years.

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“Bathurst was a huge moment for all of us. To come away with that win meant a lot, because it reflected the heart, effort and belief behind this team and everything Race For A Cure stands for,” said Kavich.

“Now we head to Queensland with real momentum. The first TA2 race for us in Queensland feels significant, because it gives us another big stage to keep telling this story and backing Breast Cancer Trials.

“Having Ben Grice alongside me makes it even more special.

“There is a genuine family connection there and in motorsport that kind of history means something. It adds another layer of pride to a race that already carries a lot of weight for us.”

Grice, returning to the track since stepping back from Trans Am competition, noted the special connection between the drivers’ families.

“There is something pretty special about the fact our fathers Allan and Tony raced together,” he said.

“It feels as though we are winding the clock back in a way, while creating something new in our own era.

“What I love most about racing is that when you are out there, nothing else matters.

“It teaches resilience, look at Ben and Mick [Michael Kavich] winning the 6 hour after 10 years.

“Ten years of personal pursuit and persistence. They keep adapting and keep pushing.

“TA2 really appeals to me because it is hard-nosed racing in the purest sense.

“The cars are tough, the field is incredibly close and the competition is relentless. This event will have some of the best drivers in the country.

“I have spent the last four years in Trans Am, so stepping into the Thryv TA2 Camaro feels like a natural fit and I am excited to be part of it with Ben.”

The TA2 Tag Team Enduro will be held at Queensland Raceway on May 1-3 as part of ‘2 Days of Thunder’, Round 2 of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series.