The #92 BMW M2 will again be piloted by Supercars star Thomas Randle alongside brothers Ben and Michael Kavich.

The line-up returns after a disappointing finish of 29th overall and eighth in class in last year’s race.

The Kavich duo race for a cause that sits close to their hearts as Race For A Cure was born from a lived experience.

Toula Kavich was diagnosed with breast cancer following the inaugural Bathurst 6 Hour in 2016, after which the Kavich family chose to turn their racing into a platform for change.

In the years since, Race For A Cure has raised over $266,000 for Breast Cancer Trials.

Advertisements

“Every significant advancement in breast cancer treatment has been achieved through clinical trials research, so the support of the Kavich family over the past decade, along with Thryv’s vehicle sponsorship, means so much,” said Karen Price, Breast Cancer Trials CEO.

“That’s 10 years of fuelling new and better treatments, 10 years of improving prevention strategies and 10 years of helping save lives.”

Having faced cancer himself, Randle brings to the team not only highly regarded racing credentials, but a personal understanding of the team’s mission.

Ben Kavich noted the importance of being able to promote the cause on the national stage.

“The Bathurst 6 Hour is one of the biggest stages in Australian motorsport and an amazing opportunity to shine a light on this very important cause, rally support and keep building momentum,” said Kavich.

“There is a real connection between racing and small business.

“In both, you need determination, resilience and people around you who believe in what you are doing. That is why this partnership feels so genuine.”

The Bathurst 6 Hour will be held over Easter weekend on April 3-5.