The Haas team principal emphatically shut down speculation of a fallout between the pair, describing the reports as “absolute bullshit” and questioning the standards behind the reporting.

Rumours had escalated ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix suggesting Ocon’s future at Haas was under threat following an alleged disagreement with Komatsu in Miami, with some reports even hinting at a possible early exit from the team.

But after Ocon strongly denied the claims on Thursday, Komatsu delivered an even more explosive response in Montreal.

“I honestly don’t know where the story came from, no idea,” Komatsu said.

“No foundation whatsoever, absolute bullshit.

“If somebody wants to write that kind of bullshit, feel free, but is that journalism? I have no idea. It’s terrible. What are they trying to achieve? It’s crazy. No foundation whatsoever.

“It’s just amazing how this bullshit gets smoked up, and then because nobody checks the source, everybody just rides on top of it. How is that journalism? It’s just fucking bullshit gossip.”

Komatsu admitted he was stunned by how quickly the story had spread, especially given he insisted there had been no confrontation whatsoever between himself and Ocon during the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

“It’s incredible,” he said.

“Part of it is that apparently I had some issue with Esteban in Miami – where’s that come from? I didn’t even have a single argument with Esteban in Miami.”

He also revealed the pair spoke again on Thursday morning before media duties in Canada, with both left bewildered by the scale of the rumours.

“This morning we were just smiling and talking about what the fuck’s that about,” Komatsu explained.

“So I said I’m going to just completely clarify this to everyone, because it’s absolute utter shit. Total bullshit. It’s just something we don’t need.”

Ocon had already labelled the speculation “complete bullshit” on Thursday, with the rumours emerging during a difficult start to the 2026 season for the Frenchman, who has been outscored by team-mate Ollie Bearman by 16 points after four rounds.

However, Ocon rejected suggestions the results had created tension inside the team, instead blaming circumstance for the points deficit.

“For me, it’s very clear, the reasons on why I’m missing a lot of points compared to Ollie in the beginning of the season,” Ocon said.

“The safety cars is the full-stop reason.

“The pace has been good, the work has been good.”

Ocon also spoke openly about the personal toll the rumours had taken after they rapidly spread across social media and multiple outlets.

“Obviously, I’m human, so it does affect in a way, it does affect my family, it does affect the sponsors that are obviously counting on me,” he said.

“And it’s disappointing to see, you know, that you can make such damage to a reputation of a driver in two or three days, while there’s nothing founded.”

Komatsu echoed those frustrations, suggesting the situation had unnecessarily unsettled both Ocon and his management team.

“Esteban gets worried, his manager gets worried,” Komatsu said.

“And then by writing bullshit like this with no foundation, you lose credibility completely, right?”

Despite the off-track distraction, Haas is hoping to rebound in Montreal with a substantial upgrade package introduced this weekend.