The 20-year-old, who scored a career first win last time out at Ruapuna, came unstuck at the final corner in greasy conditions.

Allen slid wide on the exit of the left-hand sweeper and slid into the outside concrete wall.

“It’s a bit unfortunate. I’m gutted for the team,” he said.

“Just struggling out there a little bit with all round grip and I felt like that last lap was half decent.

“I got a little bit sideways there, just off line there’s so much greasiness with the water and all that.

“I lost the rear and then once you’re on the grass, you’re just a passenger from there.

“Sorry to all the guys and girls at Penrite Racing. I’m gutted for them, we’ve just got a bit of work to do.”

The incident occurred at the end of Q1, which Allen finished 17th in the order.

He’d earlier managed just the 22nd fastest time in qualifying for the opening race of the weekend.

Grove Racing meanwhile has little over 90 minutes to complete repairs on the #26 Mustang before Race 1.

“It looks OK. Obviously the right-rear is very damaged,” said Allen of the damage.

“It took the hit pretty well. It sort of got the rear first and swung the front around.

“I had a quick look, obviously the wing has come off, but the rear is mainly damaged and I’m not sure how much damage it’s done to the front.

“I’m sure the boys will fix her up.”