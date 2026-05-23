The #1 Walkinshaw TWG Racing Toyota Supra wound up on top at the end of a dramatic qualifying session, that featured several high-profile omissions from part one to part two.

“It was a crazy session,” said Mostert.

“It didn’t ever feel like it was going to dry. There’s no sun out, there’s no wind.

“It sounds crazy, but sometimes you feel more in control in those slippery conditions.

“It was nice to build into the session as the grip came to us instead of what it is normally when you’ve just got to send it straight away.”

Team 18 maintained its practice pace, with the second-fastest time going to Anton De Pasquale in his Chevrolet Camaro.

Third was Brodie Kostecki, though the Dick Johnson Racing driver is facing an investigation for impeding Jackson Walls during the first part of qualifying.

“Pressure is a good word to describe that session. It was really tough, to be honest,” said Kostecki.

“The track was drying out pretty fast and you had to make the right call to go on to the slicks.

“We were probably a bit too early. Still happy with P3 and the Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang is still plenty quick, hopefully we can go again this session coming up shortly.”

Andre Heimgartner was the surprise packet of the session, going third-fastest in the #8 Brad Jones Racing Toyota Supra.

Team 18 put both its cars in the top five, with David Reynolds fifth.

Brad Jones Racing driver Cameron Hill enjoyed a strong showing in sixth ahead of championship points leader Broc Feeney in seventh.

Walkinshaw TWG Racing’s Ryan Wood was only eighth after he aborted his last lap with a mistake at the penultimate turn.

Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters and Thomas Randle completed the top 10.

There were several off-track excursions in the closing minutes of qualifying. Reynolds was the first to go off at the second-to-last corner before Randle got crossed up over the rise at Turn 1 and went through the gravel trap.

Hill took to the grass to avoid impeding his teammate Heimgartner late.

Several high-profile drivers were eliminated from the first part of qualifying.

Will Brown was a big-name omission in 12th, just behind his Triple Eight teammate Jackson Walls in 11th.

Broc Feeney looked like he might not advance until a last-gasp lap took him from 17th to sixth, which became eighth by the end of the session.

Grove Racing duo Matt Payne and Kai Allen were a lowly 19th and 26th respectively.

Some drivers elected to roll out on slick tyres, which proved to be the wrong call as those on grooved tyres went fastest. Ultimately, everyone ended up on grooved tyres at the end of part one.

The drivers who left it as late as possible benefited the most from the improving conditions, which ended with Team 18 duo Anton De Pasquale and David Reynolds on top.

“It’s so hard. Honestly, those conditions are the worst,” said Allen.

“It’s either wets or slicks. We made the right call I think at the start of the session to roll out on wets but everyone probably got a bit lucky when they rolled out on slicks then went back on wets.

“Ours were probably just a bit too hot for when the track was at its best. We just didn’t have the grip, which is unfortunate.

“No one is at fault, it’s just one of those things. We’ll regroup and go again for the next qualifying session.

“The cars was fast. Matt was second and I stuffed up my lap and should have been in the top five.

“This is one of our tracks we’ve really struggled at. We grouped together yesterday and worked on what we needed. We’ll just have to fight hard in the race.”

Qualifying for Race 2 at the Tasmania Super440 gets underway at 10:50am AEST.

Results: Tyrepower Tasmania Super440, Qualifying Race 1