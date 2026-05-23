Heimgartner was fourth-fastest in part one of qualifying before improving his benchmark in part two with a 50.8657s in the R&J Batteries-backed entry.

“It’s a bit unexpected to be honest, but it’s a credit to the guys who came with a good base,” he said.

“Those sessions chucked everything at us. There was a lot of action, you had to stay composed, try and get a draft.

“It was awesome. I can’t be happier than that.”

Asked what changed over the break between events to turn around BJR’s form, Heimgartner made a cheeky reference to a recent sledge.

“I took Cam Waters’ advice and started to be more like an A-driver,” he quipped.

Grove Racing’s Matthew Payne flipped his fortunes from the morning’s earlier qualifying session, bouncing back from 19th for Race 1 to start Race 2 from second.

Broc Feeney led Triple Eight Race Engineering’s efforts in third alongside Walkinshaw TWG Racing driver Ryan Wood.

The top 10 was completed by David Reynolds (Team 18), Brodie Kostecki (Dick Johnson Racing), Cameron Hill (Brad Jones Racing), Anton De Pasquale (Team 18), Will Brown (Triple Eight Race Engineering), and Jayden Ojeda (PremiAir Racing).

The first leg of qualifying was punctuated by a wild moment for Matt Stone Racing driver Jack Le Brocq, whose Camaro completed a 360-degree spin on the short chute after the final turn.

Miraculously, he avoided being hit and escaped clattering into the inside wall.

Minutes after that moment, Brad Jones Racing driver Macauley Jones went off at Turn 2 in his Supra.

At the same time, Jackson Walls got crossed up at Turn 1 and shortcut the apex across the gravel in his Triple Eight Mustang.

Aaron Cameron was the next driver to explore the Turn 1 gravel trap just as the Blanchard Racing Team driver started a flying lap inside the final three minutes.

Then came the biggest incident of all when Grove Racing’s Kai Allen went off at the final turn and clattered the concrete wall.

That damaged the right rear suspension and plucked the rear wing from its mount.

All told, it was Broc Feeny who was fastest ahead of Brodie Kostecki and Anton De Pasquale.

Race 1 pole position winner Chaz Mostert was only 13th.

“Unfortunately, I almost did what Kai did,” said Mostert.

“Had a little snap at [Turn] 7 on the super soft tyre and then wobbled through the grass.

“Finished that lap across the grass. Just missed out on the top 10 unfortunately.

“The car is really good. Still a little fine-tuning things we can do, but more gutted in myself.

“Was right there, but these moments happen.”

Race 1 of the Tasmania Super440 gets underway at 1:00pm AEST. That will be followed by Race 2 at 4:00pm AEST.

Results: Tyrepower Tasmania Super440, Qualifying Race 2