Piloting the Mustang shared with Pip Casabene, Wood led home Tim Slade in a yellow flag finish in the first Sunday sprint race for the TA2 Muscle Car Series Tag Team Enduro

The victory ended the run of dominance for the Chevrolet Performance team shown all day on Saturday.

Slade led the field away at the start despite an aggressive move from Wood to cover off Nash Morris when the green flag waved.

As the field filed though Turn 1, Max Vidau found himself spun through the mid-corner when he was forced into Brad Gartner by a Jack Smith three-wide dive.

As Vidau’s Mustang pirouetted, Patrick Neville and Hugh McAlister were left with nowhere to go, both ending up beached in the gravel.

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McAlister’s Mustang, shared with Mark Crutcher, suffered heavy front end damage.

Slade led the field away at the restart, but with Wood pressuring, looking to take the lead at Turn 3.

Jack Smith was spun by Gartner on the exit of Turn 5 on the restart lap, but recovered to finish 17th.

Wood took the lead at the final corner half way through the race with a decisive move, building a gap on Slade.

The yellow flag was waved when Diesel Thomas came to a halt on the penultimate lap.

Simultaneously, Nick Lange was helped off the road on the run to Turn 6, colliding with the tyre barrier protecting a light tower.

The race finished under the control of the pace car, with Wood leading Slade across the line, and Morris rounding out the podium.

Jarrod Hughes turned around a tough start to the weekend to finish fourth ahead of Super2 regular Ayrton Hodson,

Trans Am front-runner Elliot Barbour came home in sixth ahead of Ben Grice.

Tim Brook continued a solid weekend in eighth, ahead of Gartner and Oscar Targett rounding out the top 10.

The TA2 Muscle Car Series returns at 1:00pm AEST for the final sprint race ahead of this afternoon’s 40-minute Enduro/

All the afternoon action will be broadcast free-to-air on SBS On Demand / Viceland, or streamed on Kayo Sports.