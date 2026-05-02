Wickham led the field away after qualifying on pole position, and raced away unchallenged at the front, taking victory by 3.7s.

Seth Burchartz came home in second position ahead of Isaac Demellweek, while Jamie Rowe and Hunter Salvatore rounded out the top five.

Race 1 was red flagged on the opening lap by a spectacular crash involving Jett Leicester and Will Lowing at Turn 3.

Leicester’s car appeared to lose braking, spearing towards the infield before collecting Lowing and being pitched into a roll.

Leicester’s car narrowly avoided the race leader Wickham, and both drivers were able to climb out under their own power.

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Wickham led Race 2 from lights to flag, holding off a charging Demellweek in the closing laps to win by 0.8s.

The win was not without its worries, as Burchartz made slight contact with Wickham’s rear wheel on the run to Turn 4 in the opening laps.

Burchartz slowed to the rear of the field, while Wickham was able to continue with no damage.

Rowe held on to third position despite a continuous battle involving Salvatore, Lachie Mineeff, and the repaired car of Lowing.

From the back of the field, Lowing charged through to the top five in the opening laps, running as high as third.

The Australian Formula Ford Championship returns for the first of two more races on Sunday at 1:30pm AEST.

Legend Cars Australia

Riley Skinner took victory in the opening race on Friday afternoon, coming home just 0.26s ahead of CXC Racing’s Dylan Thomas.

Josh Benaud continued the strong form shown in Sydney to round out the podium, ahead of Chais Tippett and Shane Tate.

Australian title winner Ruben Dan slipped back after qualifying on pole to finish seventh.

Dan bounced back in Race 2, taking the win over Dean O’Brien by almost half a second.

Maverick Kemenyvary came home in third place ahead of Josh Thomas and Skinner.

O’Brien fought back in Race 3 on Saturday morning to lead home Skinner by 2.1s, the largest winning margin of the weekend to that point.

Dan held the lead for the opening lap before being shuffled back to fourth position.

Battling throughout the top five for the majority of the race, the Australian title holder raced back to third position.

After a close battle in the top five throughout the race, Josh Thomas came home in fourth ahead of Dan’s CXC Racing teammate Dylan Thomas.

Kemenyvary ran at the front in the early running, but a suspension failure in the closing laps resulted in a DNF.

Skinner went back to the winner’s circle in Race 4 by the slim margin of 0.07s over Dylan Thomas.

In a shuffled grid, Dan started deep in the top 10 but battled through to finish on the podium.

Eathan Johnson ran straight on a Turn 3 on the second lap, drawing the first pace car of the race.

As the yellow flag was thrown, Josh Thomas found himself spun on the exit of Turn 6, dropping to the back of the field.

As the race got back underway, Tippett pulled off to the grass with an issue, drawing the yellow flag again immediately,

Diesel Thomas was turned around at Turn 4 in an incident involving Maverick Kemenyvary in the closing laps.

Legend Cars Australia will contest the first of three more races on Sunday at 9:40am.

Australian IRC Racing Series

Geoff Emery took the win in Race 1 of the weekend, a 50-minute enduro.

Lee Stibbs led the opening portion of the race comfortably over Emery, with the pair swapping the lead during the mandatory pit stop cycle.

Stibbs almost caught Emery to re-take the lead in the closing laps, before a small mistake at the final corner let Emery off the hook.

Danny Stutterd came home in third position ahead of Porsche driver Andrew Georgiadis, and the #111 of Axle Donaldson.

Stibbs hit back in Race 2, taking the win in the 12-lap sprint on Saturday afternoon.

Emery came home in second spot just 0.7s away from the leader, while John Goodacre rounded out the podium.

Race 2 was largely incident free until the penultimate lap when Axle Donaldson found the gravel at Turn 2 while running strongly at the front of the field.

Murray Reilly swept the two Saturday races in the Queensland Touring Car Championship in his Holden Commodore VE SS.

Russell Jamieson comfortably took the win in both races of the Queensland Superkarts.