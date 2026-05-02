Slade got the jump at the start over Supercars star Ryan Wood in Pip Casabene’s car, and led the entire race comfortably.

In Wood’s first race in TA2, he brought the #19 Mustang home 1.9s behind Slade, with Nash Morris charging through to the podium from an eight place start.

Morris battled closely with Trans Am regular Elliot Barbour for the final step on the podium, with Jarrod Hughes rounding out the top five.

GT ace Oscar Targett found the gravel at Turn 2 at the mid-point of the race, recovering back onto the circuit to finish 19th.

Ryan MacMillan ran off the road at Turn 6, getting stuck in the gravel with a handful of laps remaining.

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Race control elected to just show a local yellow flag, keeping the race under green and leaving the young charger beached.

Super2 regular Ayrton Hodson came home in sixth position, ahead of Porsche driver Max Vidau.

Video battled hard in the opening laps with Supercars co-drivers Jack Smith and Will Davison, but held his own in the opening laps.

Tim Brook finished eighth in the car shared with Tyler Cheney, while Smith stayed inside the top 10 in ninth.

Brad Gartner rounded out the top 10 in the #33 shared with Brock Paine.

Slade and Buckley sharing the sprint race wins will see them start on pole position for the first of two 40-minute enduros.

The enduro is set to commence at 4:00pm AEST and can be viewed on SBS / SBS On Demand, or Kayo Sports.