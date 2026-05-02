Continuing her dominant form at Queensland Raceway in TA2, Buckley qualified on pole position for the opening sprint, starting alongside Ben Gomersall.

The Chevrolet junior led from the front, checking out to a 2.7s margin over Gomersall, who held off a charging Brodie Kostecki in the Norwell Motorplex entry.

Cameron McLeod charged through to second place on the opening lap before being helped off the road at Turn 4.

Kostecki appeared to make contact with Kody Garland at the tight right hander, who in turn forced McLeod into a spin.

Simultaneously, Chris Smerdon ran off at Turn 4, running across the grass and almost into the tyre wall.

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McLeod and Smerdon were both able to continue without damage, and the race stayed under green flag conditions.

As Buckley ran away at the front, Tyler Cheney and Pip Casabene battled for fourth and fifth, remaining in that order at the chequered flag.

Brock Paine came home in sixth ahead of former Aussie Racing Cars champion Joel Heinrich.

Championship leader Jackson Rice was next in eighth spot ahead of Josh Thomas.

Despite the Lap 1 incident, McLeod battled back through the field to finish 10th.

Speedway veteran Robbie Farr ran inside the top 10 for the majority of the race from a 17th place start, but a mistake in the closing laps saw him drop to 14th.

The TA2 Muscle Car Series returns for the second sprint race – for Driver B – at 1:30pm AEST.

Race 2 will be broadcast free-to-air on SBS / SBS On Demand, or streamed on Kayo Sports.