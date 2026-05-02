Leicester was running in the top five on the opening lap when he experienced a potential braking issue on the entry to Turn 3.

Diving to the infield grass in an effort to avoid cars in front, Leicester made heavy contact with second place Will Lowing, sending Leicester’s machine into a spectacular roll.

Leicester’s car narrowly avoided collecting the race leader Oli Wickham.

The red flag was shown immediately, with leader Wickham leading the field back into the pit lane.

Both drivers emerged from their battered cars unscathed.

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Race 1 resumed after a short recovery period, with Wickham leading the field away.