During post-race technical inspection, officials found the front wing of the #10 car did not conform to the rules.

Palou escaped disqualification as the issue was related to the assembly of the wing rather than an intentional modification.

“During post-race inspection of car No.10, IndyCar Officiating discovered the front wing of car No.10 failed the front wing height measurement,” an IndyCar statement read.

“Chip Ganassi Racing was in violation of the following rule involving the speedway front wing end plate – minimum and maximum heights:

“Rule 14.7.6.8. Front wing must adhere to the following Technical Inspection dimensions

“Rule 14.7.6.7.1. For the purposes of technical inspection, the front wing must not measure less than 8.300 inches when set at any angle, while installed on the IndyCar technical inspection fixture.

“IndyCar Officiating has determined that the non-compliance was the result of an assembly error and not an intentional modification.

“Car No. 10 has been penalised five championship driver and entrant points and the team has been fined $10,000.”

Palou leads the standings on 273 points, 37 points ahead of Team Penske’s David Malukas.

IndyCar returns on June 1 in Detroit.