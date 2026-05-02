The Chevrolet Performance #150 Camaro led the first 40-minute enduro of the weekend from lights to flag, leading home Ben Gomersall/Will Davison in second.

Brodie Kostecki/Nash Morris rounded out the podium, with the Norwell Motorplex entry battered and bruised.

Buckley led Pip Casabene away at the start as Kostecki dropped back to fourth place in the opening laps.

Chaos erupted behind lap after lap, starting with Des Collier being spun at high speed on the exit of Turn 2.

The TFH Mustang slid through the grass towards the inside wall, with Collier able to recover with no damage.

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Supercars co-driver Jack Smith was not able to turn a lap after nephew Tommy picked up significant rear suspension damage in the opening laps.

In a double blow for Matt Stone Racing, the #39 of Chris Smerdon/Oscar Targett did not start the race due to mechanical issues.

Prior to the pit stop window opening, Casabene was shuffled back through the top five as Gomersall raced through to second.

Buckley pitted from the lead and allowed Slade to keep control at the front.

In the closing laps, Ryan Wood spun on the kerb exiting Turn 2, parked precariously on the road with the driver’s door facing traffic.

Wood was unable to get the car going, drawing the yellow flag to recover the stricken Mustang.

During the pace car intervention, Chase Hoy was side-lined with mechanical issues behind the wheel of Jackson Rice’s car.

Ayrton Hodson was running solidly in the top five until the closing laps, when rear contact from Morris forced the Super2 driver wide.

Hodson dropped to seventh on the final lap as a result.

Tim Brook flew under the radar coming home in fourth with Tyler Cheney.

Joel Heinrich/Max Vidau rounded out the top five ahead of Brock Paine/Brad Gartner.

Hodson and Kody Garland were seventh ahead of Jarrod Hughes/Caleb Byers.

The speedway pair of Robbie Farr/Jason Pryde finished ninth, and Thomas brothers Diesel and Josh rounded out the top 10.

The TA2 Muscle Car Series returns for the first of three more races on Sunday at 10:40am AEST.