The incident happened at Station Corner, a famously fast right-hander between Portstewart and Coleraine.

It’s the first time since 2016 that a rider has died at the event when Malachi Mitchell-Thomas died in the Supertwin race.

“A competitor at the 2026 Briggs Equipment North West 200 has died following an incident at Station corner on the NW200 course during this morning’s Superbike qualifying session,” organisers said in a statement

“The session was immediately red flagged and emergency services attended the scene but unfortunately the rider succumbed to his injuries.

“The family have given their approval for the event to continue but have requested that the rider not be named at this time.

“Coleraine and District Motor Club, the organisers of the races, offer our sincere condolences to the family and team.”

Due to the death, the track was closed for most of the day.

Thursday’s schedule at the North West 200 was revised. Qualifying for Superbike, Supertwin/Sportbike, Superstock, and Supersport were postponed to the evening.

Australia’s Josh Brookes was fourth fastest in Superbike qualifying for DAO Racing Honda.

Honda Racing Fireblade rider Dean Harrison took pole position for Saturday’s race in the shortened qualifying.

Glenn Irwin was second for Nitrous Competitions Ducati while Richard Cooper wound up third on his SMS/Nicholl Oils BMW.

The North West 200 bills itself as Northern Ireland’s biggest outdoor sporting event with more than 150,000 attendees.

This year’s North West 200 takes place on May 4-9.