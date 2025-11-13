The vacant role of Chief Marketing Officer will be filled by Charlotte Valente, while Matthew Carmichael takes over communications and PR from Paul Glover.

Valente is an experienced marketing operator who has worked with Warburton previously, including at Seven West Media.

“These two exceptional appointments reflect our continued commitment to positioning Supercars as one of Australia’s leading sports and entertainment properties,” said Warburton.

“Charlie brings the strategic vision, commercial discipline and transformation experience we need to integrate our marketing, digital, PR and broadcast content functions.

“Having worked with Charlie twice before, I’ve seen firsthand her ability to align teams around a shared purpose, revitalise brand strategy and deliver measurable growth.

“As Chief Marketing Officer at Seven West Media, Charlie led the marketing strategy for the network’s major sports properties including the AFL, cricket, Olympics and Supercars, helping elevate them to new audience and record engagement.”

Carmichael is also ex-Seven, having spent 23 years with the network as a sports journalist.

“Matt is one of Australia’s most respected sports journalists and presenters,” said Warburton.

“His 23 years at Seven, extensive relationships across media, sporting codes and athletes and his deep understanding of Supercars bring instant gravitas to our communications and PR function.

“His ability to integrate editorial, PR and digital storytelling will be invaluable as we expand the sport’s national profile and reach.”

Warburton also paid tribute to the efforts of Glover over an eight-year stint in Supercars.

The announcement notes Glover elected to leave the company having been unable to relocate from the Gold Coast to Sydney due to family commitments.

“Paul has made an outstanding contribution to Supercars over the last eight years,” said Warburton.

“We are sad to see him go but respect his decision and wish him every future success.”