The effort will be run by Winward Racing with support from energy drinks giant Red Bull.

Verstappen will be joined by factory Mercedes-AMG drivers Dani Juncadella, Jules Gounon, and Lucas Auer.

Before contesting the Nurburgring 24, Verstappen and co will contest the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie races.

The team will enter NLS1 on March 14, LN2 on March 21, and the Nurburgring 24 qualifiers on April 18-19.

Verstappen will miss NLS1 as it clashes with the upcoming Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai, but will contest NLS2.

The Mercedes-AMG GT3 will sport #3 – the same number that Verstappen uses in Formula 1.

“The Nurburgring Nordschleife is a special place,” said Verstappen.

“There’s no other track like it. The 24h Nurburgring is a race that’s been on my bucket list for a long time, so I’m really thrilled we can make it happen now.

“Last year, I was able to get my DMSB Permit Nordschleife and participate in NLS9, that we won.

“That preparation is very valuable, as we have learned a lot that we can take into our programme this year with NLS2 and the 24-hour race.

“We’ve got a strong line-up with Dani, Jules and Lucas and great support from Red Bull and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport.

“Now it’s about putting in the right preparations before the events, so we can maximise everything in the races.”

Two of Verstappen’s three teammates raced at this year’s Bathurst 12 Hour – Auer and Gounon.

Auer was part of the ill-fated Craft-Bamboo Racing program while Gounon joined Kenny Habul’s 75 Express team.

“I am really looking forward to this year,” said Auer.

“What a line-up, what an event on this unique track.

“This year, we are in an excellent position with Dani, Jules and Max. I am a racing driver, my goal is clear.

“The key now is to prepare ourselves optimally and get the most out of our overall package.”

Gounon added: “It’s great to be back at the 24-hour race after a year away.

“Finishing on the podium in 2022, my ambition is clearly to go for an even stronger result this time.

“Since joining the Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing in the GT World Challenge, it’s good to work with them as well at the Nordschleife.

“That continuity helps us build momentum and work efficiently together.

“The Mercedes-AMG GT3 has proven to be a strong package at the Nürburgring, and with Luggi, Dani and Max we have a very competitive line-up.

“We all share the same mindset and approach. I already had two amazing test days with Max in Estoril, and I’m sure that we will prepare best for the Nürburgring campaign.”

Though Auer, Gounon, and Juncadella have all raced in the Nurburgring 24, none of them have won the race.

“I love the 24h Nürburgring,” said Juncadella.

“I have been racing there for many years, and I am hoping to finally get a shot at winning this race. Our package is extremely strong. It’s a very competitive car with a very strong line-up.

“I know Max quite well from his simulator racing team. Also preparing for the 24h Nürburgring in the simulator is very valuable, and we have already done a lot of preparation work.

“I am very thankful to Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, as well as to Genesis Magma Racing, whom I represent in the Hypercar programme, for giving me the approval to pursue this GT3 project.”

The Nurburgring 24 is slated for May 16.