The four-time Formula 1 world champion partnered Chris Lulham in the #31 Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 at the ninth round of the NLS Series.

Verstappen stormed from third on the grid to the lead at the first corner and built a gap of over a minute in his opening two-hour stint.

Lulham finished the job to secure a 20-second victory, but rivals were already resigned to the outcome.

“As everyone knows, he is the best track driver in the world,” said Ford Mustang GT3 driver Frank Stippler, who finished third.

“That’s why I’m not surprised by his overall win. When you also combine that with a driver lineup of that calibre, winning is the only logical outcome.”

Stippler added that the debate around Verstappen’s pace during the race was meaningless.

“He’s arguably the best driver in the world, so I find all this discussion about his lap times absolutely laughable,” he said.

“In Formula 1, the others are missing something crucial, so why would that be different in GT3? That’s just crazy.”

Fellow Dutchman Jeroen Bleekemolen suggested Verstappen’s speed would translate into outright domination if he enters next May’s Nurburgring 24 Hours.

“He was one minute ahead after two hours of racing. Do the math, and you’re one and a half laps ahead of a 24-hour race,” Bleekemolen said.

“That’s how good he was. Verstappen was faster than the rest, better than the rest.”

Five-time Nurburgring 24 Hours winner Timo Bernhard called the drive “emotional,” praising how Verstappen approached the challenge of the Nordschleife.

“He has a huge talent, as we know,” Bernhard said.

“Nordschleife is something special, and he really honours the place also, that’s something I cherish.”

The victory earned Verstappen the inaugural ‘Fahrer des Tages’ award and strengthened his case for a return to the circuit in GT3 machinery.

The Dutchman, who turned 28 this week, admitted the 24 Hours remains the target.

“Of course, I would love to compete in the 24-hour race, whether that happens next year or later, but we still need more experience for that,” he said.