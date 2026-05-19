Rossi spun at Turn 2 half an hour into Practice 7 and collided with the outside wall, which launched his #20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy into the air and onto its side.

Pato O’Ward spun his #5 McLaren Chevy in avoidance and spun backwards into the side of Rossi’s already damaged car.

Behind them, Dale Coyne Racing driver Romain Grosjean spun on his own and hit the outside wall too.

Rossi was reportedly “awake, alert, and in good spirits” according to IndyCar Medical Director Dr. Julia Vaizer.

Rossi is poised to start Monday’s race from second place after a standout qualifying.

Whether he starts the 110th edition of the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ remains unclear.

Practice and qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 had been incident-free until the Practice 7 crash.

O’Ward and Grosjean were evaluated at the infield care centre and released.

“I’m okay, I just feel bad for my car,” O’Ward said.

“Just wrong place, wrong time. I just got collected there. I obviously hit the brakes and couldn’t do much to avoid it. I’m glad Alex is all right, Romain, as well.”

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden topped the rain-shortened session with 226.198 mph lap to his name.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Takuma Sato was second with a 225.723 mph lap while Indy 500 rookie Dennis Hauger wound up third on a 224.554 mph lap for Dale Coyne Racing.

Results: 110th Indianapolis 500, Practice 7