While F1 has only just begun its new 2026 engine era, discussions are already intensifying over what could follow beyond the current rules cycle, with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem pushing for a return to V8 power potentially by 2030 or 2031.

The FIA recently confirmed refinements to the current regulations, including a revised 60-40 split in favour of combustion power over electrical energy, while F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has also signalled openness towards a future formula featuring sustainable-fuel V8 engines combined with a smaller hybrid component.

In an interview with Autosport, Rushbrook said Ford welcomed the direction of the discussions as the company continues to strengthen its partnership with Red Bull Racing.

“For the future, the next set of regulations, I think the sport has taken the right approach to engage the stakeholders of what’s important and what’s at play,” Rushbrook said.

“Everything that we’ve been part of, what we see in here, is encouraging to us.

“The dialogue is happening and we believe the right decisions will be made.

“And none of that will change our commitment to be here.”

Ford initially committed to F1 during a period when electrification was becoming increasingly central to the championship’s technical direction, but Rushbrook explained the company’s evolving road car strategy has left it open to a broader range of engine concepts.

“It would [appeal to us],” he said of a potential return to V8 power.

“What we’ve seen in the way that Ford approaches our vehicles, especially in recent years as the standards and requirements for passenger cars have become much more regional, is that we have full combustion engines, hybrids of different architectures, different balance of ICE versus electric, and full electric.

“We need to be prepared to offer those in different markets around the world, so we have a full library of that.”

Rushbrook added that Ford’s decision to step back from plans to phase out combustion-only road cars had strengthened its flexibility in motorsport discussions.

“That gives us a lot of different options as we go racing in different series, including Formula 1,” he explained.

“We can still make the racing relevant to what we design, develop, sell to our customers.

“We love the V8 idea because we have a lot of V8s that we sell.

“We love an electrification element to it as well, because we have a lot of hybrid vehicles.

“And whether it’s 50-50, 60-40 or 90-10, we’re still going to be learning about that integration of combustion and electric.”

Rushbrook also stressed Ford remained satisfied with the incoming 2026 regulations despite ongoing debate around the new engine package.

“We were happy with the rules that we have now and with making the adjustments,” he said.

“We’re still getting great value out of it.

“But like I said, we’ve got that ability with our portfolio of powertrains that we can make a lot of different things make sense for us.”

Ford is not alone among American manufacturers in supporting the idea, with General Motors president Mark Reuss also indicating Cadillac would embrace a return to V8 engines if F1 ultimately heads in that direction.

“I love V8s and the way they sound,” Reuss said.

“But we’re very respectful, as one of the newer teams, of the investment that was made in the V6 hybrids.

“So, if Formula 1 and FIA and the teams say that we’re going to, we’ll be ready.”

The prospect of a V8 comeback has also received backing from several key figures within the paddock, including Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies.